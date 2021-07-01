What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.

Journey North: Exploring the Life Cycle of Monarch Butterflies and the Role of Citizen Science. Via Zoom, outreach staff from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum will discuss the life cycle and migration of monarch butterflies, as well as the importance of citizen science projects, such as "Journey North," in tracking wildlife migration patterns. Hosted by Heights Libraries Zoom: Zoom Meeting ID: 898 9374 0269.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Aug. 26, 3 p.m.

A Sweet Send-Off to Summer. Let's say goodbye to summer by hanging out, eating ice cream, and asking the important question: Which sundae toppings will you choose? Kosher and vegan options will be available; call with other dietary questions. For grades 6–12; registration required. This is an outdoor program, weather permitting.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 12 p.m.

Open Mic Night for Teens. Teens are invited to discover their own voices, and connect with other young creatives, at open mics hosted with Lake Erie Ink. Participants can read a finished piece of writing, or share something they've been working on—or wrote on the spot. There will also be poetry books on hand, to read aloud and draw inspiration from.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.

Summer Story Time @ Walter Stinson Park. Children ages 6 and younger, along with their caregivers, are invited to bring their own blankets, chairs, and strollers to this program in the park. Gather by the gazebo to enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and dancing.