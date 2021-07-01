Noble Gardeners' Market opens Aug. 7

Noble Gardeners' Market (NGM) will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, Aug. 7, and will run for eight weeks, through Sept. 25, on Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to noon.

The market takes place at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads, at the site of the new Noble-Roanoke Mini Park. (The Cleveland Heights Centennial Celebration mural has been installed on an exterior wall of the building next to the park.)

NGM provides an opportunity for neighbors to buy from, and sell to, one another. Market offerings include fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables. Anyone who grows in their backyard or in a community garden is welcome to sell—for just a week or two, or for the entire eight-week season. Sellers do not need to live in Cleveland Heights to participate.

The market is registered with the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a venue for the sale of freshly picked fruit and vegetables. Cut flowers and potted plants may also be sold, but no processed food is permitted.

NGM is staffed by volunteers, and vendors are not charged for space. Vendors must provide their own tables or ground coverings, and be able to make change for their customers. There is no electricity or water on site.

At the market, shoppers likely will find the freshest produce outside of what they grow themselves. Most sellers harvest produce and flowers in the morning, and bring them to the market that same day.

Buyers should bring small bills and coins to facilitate purchases. Parking is free at the meters on Noble Road, and in the city parking lot across Noble Road from the NGM.

Ohio's COVID-19 guide for farmers markets in 2020 required sellers to avoid cross contamination between currency and food. NGM asks that sellers this season continue to follow that guideline by, for example, using tongs to handle fresh fruits and vegetables, or by prepackaging produce. Participants are advised to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated. NGM follows Ohio's current mask and social-distancing guidelines.

NGM's primary goal is to foster community-building by bringing together people with common interests. At the market, folks share growing and cooking tips, stories about grandparents who grew their own food, and dreams of future gardens. NGM encourages these interactions and growing friendships to enrich the community.

For more information, visit www.nobleneighbors.com/noble-gardeners-market.html. Any questions can be e-mailed to nobleneighbors@gmail.com.