Lake Erie Ink recognizes summer staff

Lake Erie Ink (LEI) is honored to have had the help of three creative individuals this summer. They are Melanie Moore, an AmeriCorps volunteer with the Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association; Sofia Ayres-Aronson, an intern for the Summer in the City program coordinated through John Carrol University’s Center for Service and Social Action; and Elana Pitts, a summer intern from Hiram Collage.

Asked why she chose to work with LEI, Ayres-Aronson cited the community, and “the atmosphere of optimism and collaboration."

Moore noted, "When community members or youth come here, they're enthusiastic about being here."

Pitts, who previously had been an LEI participant, and published poet, returned in a leadership role this summer.

Amy Rosenbluth, LEI’s executive director, enjoys bringing back former participants and mentoring them as they become adults. Despite being a youth-serving organization, LEI takes every opportunity to support creative people in the community, especially those who already have a connection to the Cleveland Heights-based nonprofit.

“Having a supportive space gives kids the go-ahead to take creative risks,” Rosenbluth said. “Youth need opportunities to express who they are and how they fit in their world.” LEI believes those opportunities do not stop being necessary during the transition to adulthood, and strives to support young creative professionals seeking their way in the world.