Cleveland Heights unveils centennial mural

This year—Aug. 9, to be exact—marks the 100th anniversary of Cleveland Heights officially becoming a city. Since early 2021, 100 Year/All Are Welcome banners have decorated the city, and various activities have encouraged residents and guests to enjoy the history and beauty of Cleveland Heights. There have been walking tours, garden tours, webinars on the history of the city’s landmarks, and more.

One of the most visible projects was a competition for a mural for the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads, at the Noble-Roanoke Mini Park.

Artists submitted designs in April and May, from which a committee of community members helped make the final selection. Cleveland Heights resident Adam May’s design was the top choice, garnering the most votes.

Describing his vision, May stated, “The idea behind the mural is a field of vibrantly colored handprints forming the foundation from which beautiful flowers bloom. This is a metaphor about how a diverse collection of people is the foundation for a strong community, and by working together hand in hand we can make our world grow into something beautiful. It's a symbol that not only are all welcome here, but all are important here for the success of our community.”

The painting of the cheerful, colorful mural was completed on July 21, in advance of the seasonal start of the Saturday morning Noble Gardeners Market in the park, on Aug. 7.

A final Cleveland Heights Centennial celebration will take place on Aug. 3, starting at 6 p.m., at the Cleveland Heights Community Center. The event is being held in conjunction with the CH Police and Fire departments' Annual Safety Forces Night Out—a fun, family event.

At the celebration, residents will have an opportunity to donate items to be included in a 100-year time capsule—perhaps a memento, photo or letter. There will be a giant, 6-foot anniversary card for residents to sign, and commemorative items available.

To learn more about the city’s centennial, visit www.clevelandheights100.com.