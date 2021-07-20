MetroHealth expansion underway; e-mail updates available

As the MetroHealth System begins construction on its Behavioral Health Care Facility at Severance Circle, hospital officials invite residents and businesses to sign up for e-mail project updates.

“We are excited about expanding our work in Cleveland Heights with this $42-million addition to our Cleveland Heights campus,” said Stanley Miller, manager of community and government relations. “We are committed to being a good neighbor, and keeping you updated about this project and all our Cleveland Heights operations. We have benefitted from our conversations with the community so far, and want to continue this dialogue. We want this project to be a source of pride for everyone.”

MetroHealth’s new facility is expected to serve the mental-health and addiction-services needs of people throughout Cuyahoga County.

“We also believe it will enhance Cleveland Heights," Miller noted. “We believe this is the right project, the right time and the right place for this much-needed facility, and we are committed to doing it the right way.”

Miller said the hospital system will be transitioning to e-newsletters in the coming months, and asked interested parties to sign up for these notifications at clehtsbhcenter@metrohealth.org.

“Should there be any changes or unanticipated updates that might impact the neighborhood, that might require a more immediate alert, we are looking to build out our e-mail database to give residents and neighbors timely information,” Miller said.

MetroHealth and its contractors will try to minimize any inconveniences to neighbors, said Miller. He invited neighbors to contact him, at 216-571-1152 or 440-592-1302, with any questions or concerns.

“We appreciate everyone's support for this project, and ask for patience as we work to bring needed, quality behavioral health services to Greater Cleveland,” he said.

Miller provided the following construction updates on the facility, which is expected to open in fall 2022:

Hours of construction: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with potentially some occasional work on Saturdays.

Noise: Always part of construction, noise impacts will depend on location.

Progress: Contractors are laying the concrete foundation, and work is progressing on the stair and elevator towers. Also underway is the structural steel work, which is expected to last for a little over two months. A new ambulance lane is being created around the perimeter of the project.

Traffic: Severance Circle traffic may be impacted, with perhaps one lane closed at times. When this occurs, someone will be assigned to handle traffic control.

Parking: Most of what had been MetroHealth’s east parking lot is closed during construction. Space remains for people using the emergency department, visiting hospital patients, making pharmacy pickups, or needing ADA parking. There are also ADA spots in the lot on the west side of the current building.

Leadership: MetroHealth hired Bev Lozar as executive director of behavioral hospital operations, and she will be based on site during construction. Lozar has more than 30 years of hospital experience in senior executive positions with the Cleveland Clinic, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, and Windsor Laurelwood Behavioral Health Center. She has handled other expansions, and has extensive experience in the behavioral health arena. She is also a registered nurse.

For more information about the project, go to www.metrohealth.org/behavioral-health-services/cleveland-heights-behavioral-health-expansion.