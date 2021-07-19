UH Mayor Brennan to run for re-election

In a June 22 press release, and on his campaign website, brennan4uh.com, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced that he is seeking a second term.

“It is amazing how far we’ve come in less than four years,” Brennan stated in the press release, noting that he looked forward to taking his "positive campaign for continued change" to the residents of University Heights.

“For the first time in decades, we are building new homes," Brennan stated. "This year, we will break ground on a first-class townhome development on South Taylor Road. And what was once viewed as impossible is now within reach—the redevelopment of University Square.

Among the city's accomplishments under his leadership, Brennan cited the following:

"We’ve fixed the city’s Finance Department. By taking care of the people’s money and using it prudently, we can continue to deliver high-quality services, while improving them to make the city more sustainable.

On day one, we began restoring the Fire Department. We replaced a 28-year old ladder truck, purchased a new ambulance, improved staffing and training, and reopened the Fire Prevention Bureau.

We established the Office of Community Policing. In July 2020, we established a citizens advisory committee where police and citizens work together to review and update use-of-force and de-escalation policies. These initiatives make University Heights a safer place to live.

We built the city’s first bike lanes. We paved streets that hadn’t been resurfaced in over 20 years. We made special pickups available to order online. We updated our monthly printed newsletter to an e-news, and we raised the city’s profile on social media.

Most importantly, we persevered through the pandemic. Together."





“University Heights is not just a collection of ‘beautiful homes,’” Brennan stated. “There’s now a new sense of community and progress. We feel it on weekend mornings at The Walt, when neighbors gather for coffee. We feel it at the Summer Concert Series, the parade, the pool, and neighborhood events. We feel it with the new synagogue building coming to South Green Road."

UH voters elected Brennan as the city's mayor in November 2017.

The filing deadine for candidates in the UH mayoral election, on Nov. 2, is Aug. 4. As of this writing, one other candidate has filed to run for UH mayor—Barbara Blankfeld, a member of University Heights City Council.

A Sept. 30 candidate forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, Heights Chapter, will focus on the UH mayoral candidates, and will take place at the University Heights Library, at 7 p.m.