Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 6-8-2021

JUNE 8, 2021, regular session

Present were Board President James Posch and members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Beverly Wright. Jodi Sourini was absent. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. and lasted about an hour and ten minutes.

Public comments

Two community members requested that one of the incumbents drop out of the school board race. These citizens hope that by one incumbent dropping out of the race, the sole African-American candidate will then be elected to represent the largely African-American school population. Issues of equity, white privilege, and trust were given as reasons for their request.

Mario Clopton-Zymler, a candidate for school board, admonished the board for not making a strong enough statement concerning the use of district funds for polling conducted for the last school levy.

2021-2022 instructional model

Superintendent Kirby introduced the instructional model for next year. With the expectation that COVID will remain at bay, the school district will offer two instructional approaches, one a fully in-person, five days a week offering and the second a fully remote mode. There will be no concurrent approach. [With concurrent teaching the class is livestreamed with some students in-person and others online.] The board approved the model for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved changes to the 2021-2022 school year calendar.

State school funding plan

Superintendent Kirby reviewed the differences between the Ohio House and Senate versions of the school funding plans.

Mr. Gainer described school funding in the Senate version of the state biennial budget as “residual budgeting,” meaning the Senate allocates funding to schools with what is left over after other mandatory and priority budget items, whereas the House version determines the costs of education and funds education accordingly.

No monthly finance report was given as a meeting later in June will be devoted to budget. The district's debt is being refinanced to take advantage of improved interest rates.

Board comments

The board expressed concerns that all internal policies support transgender students' rights to participate in sports. A board member also expressed the need to address critical race theory in the future.

Upcoming meetings are work sessions June 15 and June 29, both at 6:30 p.m. All meetings will be held in the high school auditorium.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on Board Docs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.