Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 6-29-2021

Present were members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. President James Posch was absent. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. and was adjourned at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Assistant Superintendent Felisha Gould presented the recommendations of the district's online learning task force. The task force examined best practices for remote and online learning in order to create an online platform for the 2021-2022 school year. The platform, named the Tiger Virtual Academy (TVA), is for students who wish to continue with online learning. The online providers for the TVA will be Lincoln Legacy's Ohio Online for kindergarten through fifth grades and Edgenuity for grades six through twelve. TVA students will work asynchronously at their own pace, with one teacher for every 125 students. TVA students will participate in state assessments. They will also be able to participate in in-person extracurricular activities and AP classes. The district is preparing a guide for TVA families.

Mr. Heintz asked for clarification about applying the student-teacher ratio to content courses (e.g., history, math, science) versus grade level courses. He also said he hoped that information nights would be held both in-person and online.

The board unanimously accepted the task force recommendation regarding the TVA.

In her second-semester and end-of-year update, Superintendent Kirby discussed initial data concerning how the pandemic is affecting outcomes in school districts across the state. In general, chronic absenteeism and instructional loss are increasing. The district is addressing these issues through its summer programs and will be monitoring and providing support throughout the upcoming academic year, including targeted tutoring, professional development, attendance strategies for each school, and targeting struggling students for additional support.

Mr. Lombardo gave the third reading of policy 2370.01 on blended learning, which the board approved unanimously. [A second reading of the policy had been presented at a brief, five-minute meeting on June 22, where all board members were present.]

Mr. Gainer presented the budget and temporary appropriation resolution for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. He explained that the budget is preliminary and will need to be modified, with a permanent appropriation resolution being adopted once the state provides more information about the recently passed budget bill. The board unanimously approved the temporary appropriations resolution.

Assistant Treasurer Eric Soltis presented the monthly financial report, including the most recent five-year forecast in the new format. The numbers reflected in the monthly financial report will also be substantially revised when the state provides more information about the state budget.

Upcoming meetings are a regular meeting on July 6, 6:30 p.m., and special meetings on July 15 and July 20, both at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held at the Board of Education administrative offices.

LWV Observer: Kathy Petrey.

