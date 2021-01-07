FH to host community conversations for residents and businesses

FutureHeights will host three free events for the Heights community in July and August.

On July 27, at 6 p.m., FutureHeights will lead an in-person community conversation at Severance Town Center. The event is part of Cleveland Foundation’s Common Ground series, in which community conversations take place at locations throughout Greater Cleveland, on the theme "Growing Common Ground: People, Place, Shared Power."

“FutureHeights decided to host a conversation at Severance, a central location, to bring residents from the north and south of the city together and focus their attention on one of our city’s greatest opportunities for transformation,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, FutureHeights executive director.

For more information, or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/5xnz7u6m. To learn about other Common Ground conversations, visit www.commongroundcle.org.

On Aug. 9, at 3 p.m., FutureHeights will host an online forum for Heights business owners, to learn about the challenges they face as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and, for Cleveland Heights business owners, the opportunities they see as the city's residents directly elect a mayor for the first time this November. The forum, Peer-to-Peer: A Small-Business Owners’ Discussion, also seeks to bring together business owners from the same district, via breakout groups during the program, so that they can discuss their districts' unique challenges and opportunities.

“FutureHeights recognizes the value of community organizing, whether it be driven by residents, community-interest groups, or business leaders,” said Fisher. “We believe bringing business owners together can lead to new energy, ideas and action.”

For more information, or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/9dr9jcpv.

On Aug. 4, at 10 a.m., FutureHeights will partner with the Minority Business Assistance Center at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland (MBAC) to host an online pre-certification workshop for women- and minority-owned businesses, veteran-friendly businesses, and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. MBAC representatives and local business owners will share information about the benefits of obtaining certification, and county and state representatives will share information about opportunities for certified businesses. In addition, representatives from the cities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights will discuss resources available to business owners in their cities. For more information, or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2vjtds6j.

Learn more about FutureHeights, the community-development corporation for Cleveland Heights, and its programs online at www.futureheights.org.