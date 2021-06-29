Summer concert series returns to UH

Summer is back, and so is the University Heights Summer Concert Series. “We’re going to avenge the lost summer of 2020 with our greatest and most eclectic lineup in city history,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.

The 2021 season starts July 1 at John Carroll University, then moves to Walter Stinson Community Park for all remaining shows. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

July 1: University Heights Symphonic Band and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The holiday weekend starts on Thursday night with the University Heights Symphonic Band playing under the stars at the quad at John Carroll University. Fresh off its 50th anniversary, the band will perform patriotic favorites, plus movie soundtrack selections.

Stay after the concert for Steven Spielberg’s classic movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” See it the way it was meant to be enjoyed—with a large, joyous crowd.

July 8: Diana Chittester. Local singer-songwriter Diana Chittester has been building a reputation as one of the area’s most gifted guitar players, intimate songwriters, and forceful vocalists. Over the past decade, she’s released a series of albums that display her growing confidence and ability to communicate feelings that are deeply personal yet universal.

Chittester has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, Gin Blossoms, The Accidentals, Joan Osborne, Peter Mulvey, Chris Trapper, Lisa Loeb, and Colin Hay.

July 15: Aaron Malik. Up-and-coming local rapper Aaron Malik has been productive during the pandemic, and he’s ready to unleash his new music in his University Heights debut concert. The FBB Records Group recording artist has been featured on local radio, and has been streamed more than 500,000 times on Spotify.

July 22: Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band. Thanks to a grant from NOPEC, the Cleveland reggae legends will return to The Walt. In 2019, they drew the largest crowd in series history, so fans are advised to arrive early for this show. “The band’s soulful rhythms and heartfelt vocals have made it one of Cleveland’s top draws for close to a decade,” reported Cleveland Scene.

July 29: Old Skool. With an ever-evolving song list, Old Skool plays tribute to the '80s and '90s with hip-hop, R&B, dance, pop, rock and funk, and even some classic disco or current hits, if the mood is right.

Voted Cleveland Scene’s Best Cover Band of 2019, Old Skool has earned the reputation of being one of the tightest, most fun, high-energy acts in Northeast Ohio.

Aug. 5: Böaterhead. Escape to a time when T-tops and fine Corinthian leather were abundant, and Jovan Musk cologne lined your nasal passages, as you were gently seduced by the sounds of AM gold. Böaterhead is a six-piece party band, celebrating the hits of the late '70s and early '80s, taking audiences on a musical voyage to “yacht rock” paradise.

Aug. 12 – Yiddishe Cup. Aka Funk-a-deli, this local klezmer-Motown band’s concert is an annual tradition in University Heights. Boston music critic Ari Davidow said, “The band is tighter than the seal on a bottle of Manischewitz gefilte fish,” while Dr. DeMento praised its “dizzying combination of retro and contemporary references, and the hot music.”