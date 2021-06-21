Friends of Cain Park celebrates 30 years

Since 1991, Friends of Cain Park (FCP) has donated nearly $200,000 in support of artists, actors, musicians and programming at Cain Park.

This year brings a shorter season and limited seating to Cain Park’s 2021 programming. FCP members will receive early access, special seating, and reduced ticket prices to performances at the Evans Ampitheater (with some restrictions for Tri-C Jazz Fest and Multi-Music Fest). Memberships can be purchased on Cain Park’s Residents Day, June 26th: at FCP’s booth at the Cain Park Arts Festival, July 9–11, or online at www.friendsofcainpark.com.

“The vision of our founder, Chessie Bleick, was to raise funds and awareness of Cain Park so that everyone could enjoy our local gem,” said Molly McGuigan, president of the board of directors of FCP. “We are in full swing this year, with a new website and added membership benefits.”

FCP is an all-volunteer, nonprofit membership organization that sponsors family programming, cash artist prizes for participants in the annual arts festival, and stipends to actors performing at the Alma Theater.

FCP also awards scholarships to Heights High students pursuing an education in the arts.

“We are so excited for the incredible performances coming this summer and hope our membership is stronger than ever to mark our 30th anniversary,” said McGuigan.

To find out more about FCP, purchase a legacy brick, or become a member, visit www.friendsofcainpark.com.