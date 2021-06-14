Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 5-24-2021

MAY 24, 2021 – special meeting

Present were Council President Jason Stein, Council Vice President Kahlil Seren, Craig Cobb; Mary Dunbar, Melody Joy Hart, Davida Russell, and Michael N. Ungar. Also present were City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil, Clerk of Council and Finance Director Amy Himmelein, clerk of council and finance director, and Law Director William Hanna.

A one-hour executive session was held prior to the special meeting to cover “claims or disputes involving the public body and review of labor contract negotiations.” The special meeting lasted ten minutes.

Actions

Council approved:

The compensation rates and benefits in the tentative labor agreement with the Fire Fighters Union for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024, and an amendment of Section 3 of the Labor Agreement “Wage and Salary Ordinance.”

The Integrated Overflow Control Master Plan, to be submitted by June 1, relating to the 2017 consent decree between the city and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

LWV Observer: Gail Larson.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH