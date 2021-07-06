Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 5-17-2021

MAY 17, 2021

Financial and investment report

Board resolutions

Director’s report

Public service report

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle (who left the meeting midway), Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTeague, and Vikas Turakhia.

Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $21,639,573.09.

The following items were among those adopted at this meeting:

Transfer of $4 million from the general fund to the building and repair fund

Approval of tax budget revenue for 2022 in the amount of $11,442,175 for the general fund

Contract to install touchless entry doors to restrooms in the Lee Road branch and the HKIC

Relocation of furniture from the local history room to the second floor in the Lee Road branch

Authorization to a new investment account with Government Insured Deposit Program with an initial interest rate of 0.10 percent

Approval to advertise for qualifications for contractors for Coventry branch upgrades.

Creation of two new staff positions: security officer and technology trainer

Hire of a landscape architect to help plan improvements and repairs to Coventry PEACE Park

Director’s report

The following items were among those shared:

Noble Presbyterian Church is now library property.

Youth Services Task Force will make recommendations on Dr. Seuss books that have been withdrawn from publications.

New library protocols will be developed when COVID health orders are rescinded.

The library continues to advocate for removal of the business district curfew law.

Public service report

The following items were among those shared:

Spring local history series began with three programs in April.

Spring public programs, including Tai Chi, storytime and family events, have debuted at the Coventry PEACE Park.

Adult Librarian Steve Sanders attended the fourth anniversary celebration of the Bhutanese Community of Greater Cleveland where the library was awarded a certificate of appreciation.

Twenty-one preschool classes joined regular Zoom storytimes on Wednesdays.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Road Branch.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Library board meetings are livestreamed, recorded, and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMiWVeT7atVy0_sPmdUUf6A

Information about the board and board meeting minutes can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heig