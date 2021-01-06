UHFD delivers COVID vaccinations to the homebound

Homebound residents have struggled to get out for their COVID-19 shots. Now, the vaccine is coming to them, courtesy of the University Heights Fire Department and Chief Robert Perko.

The UHFD is teaming up with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging and local health departments to assist in the administration of the vaccine to homebound individuals in University Heights.

“To knock out this pandemic, we need to get the vaccine to every single individual who wants it,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “This effort will help us reach our most vulnerable population. Everyone who wants the vaccine should be able to receive it.”

Referrals can be made by calling the Western Reserve Area on Aging at 216-621-0303. When making a referral, one should be prepared to provide the individual’s name, demographic information, date of birth, phone number, and address.

Homebound persons include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment to leave their home, or whose medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home.