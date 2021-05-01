What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Library

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Monday, June 21, 7 p.m.

Matchmakers Midsummer Outdoor Book Talk. Looking for a great summer read? Join Matchmakers on the library's front lawn, where participants will share book suggestions. Bring your own chair or blanket, and look for the sign. This program follows CDC safety guidelines, and will be held weather permitting.

Lee Road Library

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Monday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Drive-Through Mobile Pantry. Free fresh produce will be available to those in need at this drive-through pickup. Those served must be 18 or older, and should bring a photo ID and make sure their car trunks are clean. First come, first served, rain or shine.

Noble Neighborhood Library

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Saturday, June 19, 12 p.m.

Juneteenth Book Giveaway. Books can reveal how people all over the world fight for freedom and equality. The library is observing Juneteenth with a book giveaway for children and teens. Enjoy some time outdoors with library staff and choose a title for your home library.

University Heights Library

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, June 14, 6 p.m.

Wizbang Circus in the Park. Come one, come all, to this special performance by Cleveland Heights' Wizbang Circus Theater. The Big Top moves outside to Walter Stinson Community Park for an evening of laughter, thrills and magic. For kids, teens and adults.

Online program

Monday, June 28, 7 p.m., on Zoom

Starting a Small Business in Ohio. Baffled by LLCs? EINs? Operating Agreements? Attorney Joe Dunson will present a legal overview on starting a small business, and answer questions. Registration begins June 1.