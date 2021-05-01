Hart is the leader we need for CH

To the Editor:

I urge my fellow residents to join me in supporting Melody Hart for mayor because she has demonstrated the kind of leadership Cleveland Heights urgently needs, to address a range of challenges and opportunities we face.

As a Cleveland Heights council member, Melody has made it a priority to really listen to residents’ concerns; respond, and actually get things done; and do that by helping bring people together to solve problems we all care about.

Melody sat in on council meetings for four years before deciding to run. She was elected [to council] with the highest number of votes in 2019, and has shown that she has a comprehensive understanding of the many important issues facing our community, and the nuts and bolts of how various aspects of our city government work (or don’t work). We need someone with this kind of experience for our first elected mayor.

Melody will be out and about throughout the community during the upcoming election campaign, so please take the opportunity to meet her and get to know her. I think you’ll be impressed! Her schedule will be posted at https://melodyjoyhart.com/.