Forest Hill Church celebrates Juneteenth

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Forest Hill Church Presbyterian has continued to press forward with services, programs and traditions. The church’s food pantry has tripled its service to families in need. Co-pastors John Lentz and Veronica Goines have delivered sermons digitally to the community and beyond, via YouTube, for more than a year.

Now, the church’s Black History Education Committee plans to present the church’s first public event since the pandemic began. Forest Hill Church’s annual Juneteenth celebration has been a widely attended event for the past five years, though it was held digitally in 2020.

On Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m., the church will present a community meal, and an outdoor concert featuring Elégie will begin at 4:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, to sit on the front lawn of the church.

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed, and masks will be required for all attendees.

In case of inclement weather, the food service still will take place at the church at 4 p.m.; the concert, however, will be presented digitally at 6:30 p.m., on Forest Hill Church’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

This will be Elégie’s first public concert since 2019. The group comprises four vocalists, Brian Barron, Mist’a Craig, Michael Hives and Caleb A. Wright, all graduates of Heights High, where they were members of the original Heights High Barbershoppers. They will be joined by pianist Phillip K. Jones II, another Heights High graduate, and other musicians.

For more information on the Juneteenth celebration or Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, contact the church office at 216-321-2660, or visit www.fhcpresb.org. For more information on Elégie, like and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.