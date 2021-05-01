CH Community Development Block Grant applications open June 3

The city of Cleveland Heights encourages eligible residents and organizations to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, available annually. This federal program, run by the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, allocates money to eligible municipalities to be used in the areas of economic development, housing rehabilitation, and programming that specifically serves low- to moderate-income persons and neighborhoods.

In Cleveland Heights, CDBG funding has historically supported organizations that serve the aging, the disabled, and at-risk youth; wrap-around services; housing rehabilitation programming and assistance; and business development in eligible districts.

The application period for 2022 CDBG funding will open on June 3 and close on July 15. For more information about the program, and to access the online application, visit www.clevelandheights.com/CDBG.

Special assistance is available for applicants, including translation services. Contact Brian Iorio, Cleveland Heights’ city planner and CDBG program manager, to request assistance or learn more about eligibility. He can be reached at biorio@clvhts.com, or 216-291-4845.

The city of Cleveland Heights established its Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) shortly after the formation of CDBG in 1974, to encourage citizen participation in the oversight of the program and its distributions. The newest members of CAC, for the 2021 calendar year, are Lee Barbee, Susan Efroymson, Diane Hallum, Allison Hite, Marc Lefkowitz, Josie Moore, Al Snodgrass, Patti Substelny, and Catalina Wagers.

Part of CAC's charge is to work toward demographic and geographic community representation on the committee. To learn more about the CAC, including membership information, visit www.clevelandheights.com/396/Citizens-Advisory-Committee.