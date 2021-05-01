Heights High's Buescher named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Heights High senior Maple Buescher has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. She is one of 161 high school seniors in the country, and one of three in Ohio, to receive the award. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the names of the scholars on May 13.

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects the students “based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.”

“I am thrilled that Maple has received this great honor. She has always been committed to education, serving her community and learning as much as she can about the world," said CH-UH City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby. "Maple has a bright future ahead of her, and Tiger Nation will always be proud of her accomplishments!"

Buescher also was named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist in February, and an AP Scholar in October 2020.

Candidates for the Presidential Scholars program were able to nominate a particularly influential teacher for the program's Distinguished Teachers list. Buescher nominated Matthew Meister, social studies teacher at Heights High.

The U.S. Dept. of Education’s website states, “As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.



“Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation's top-performing students. . . . The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.”

A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is online at www.ed.gov/psp.