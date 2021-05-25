GardenWalk CH is July 17 and 18

As a Cleveland Heights newcomer, Mary Hosier wandered into one of the Heights’ favorite bookshops, said she needed to make new friends, and asked about local gardeners. The recommendation was to go find Jan Kious. This launched a decade-long friendship, and Hosier joined the planning committee of GardenWalk Cleveland and, more recently, GardenWalk Cleveland Heights, founded by Kious.

This year’s Cleveland Heights event (https://gardenwalkclevelandheights.com) will be held on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, noon to 5 p.m. each day.

GardenWalk Cleveland (https://gardenwalkcleveland.org), which features nine Cleveland neighborhoods, will be held one week earlier, on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Both events are free, self-guided tours.

“This is such a great way to get to know your neighbors,” said Hosier. “We need ways to connect and calm the stress we’ve all been through lately.”

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights comprises individual and community gardens. It offers participants an opportunity to meet neighbors, explore unfamiliar corners of Cleveland Heights, and gather informal gardening advice and encouragement.

Participating gardeners open their yards to share their living works of art, and visitors offer admiration and friendly exchange about making gardens grow.

“It is also a nudge to get your gardens in shape,” commented Kious, “so you can share in visits and banter, which we all so greatly need.”

The volunteers organizing GardenWalk Cleveland Heights invite gardeners of all sorts to show their gardens, whether they are beginners, seasoned horticulturalists, have postage stamp-sized plots, or maintain secret gardens behind some of the Heights’ mansions.

If you would like to add your garden to the Cleveland Heights event, June 7 is the deadline for letting the volunteer organizers know. Submit a request through the website https://gardenwalkclevelandheights.com, or by sending an e-mail to info@gardenwalkch.com.

A list of participating gardens will be included in the July edition of the Heights Observer, and featured on GardenWalk Cleveland Heights’ website.