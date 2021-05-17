Rust Belt Riders offers food-scrap drop-off service in CH

Rust Belt Riders Neighborhood food-scrap drop-off program will be available in the city of Cleveland Heights beginning Monday, May 17. Bins will be located the parking lot of the Coventry PEACE Campus, off of Euclid Heights Boulevard, and will be available 24/7/365 for the collection of household food scraps.

Participation in the food-scrap recycling program requires participants to sign up online www.rustbeltrides.com. Members pay $10 per month and may bring as many or as few food scraps as they produce.

Rust Belt Riders recommends using a five-gallon bucket lined with a BPI-certified compostable bag or a brown paper bag to collect the scrap, and encourages weekly dropoffs. Rust Belt Riders buckets and bags can be purchased at any Phoenix Coffee cafe.

After signing up, participants will receive a welcome e-mail containing a four-digit code that opens the padlocks securing the lid of the collection container.

The program collects all food scraps and any BPI-certified compostable product, including raw and cooked foods, animal products and bones.

Rustbelt Riders has served the city of Cleveland Heights since 2019, when it launched its pick-up program, and is looking forward to extending its drop-off services to residents.

RBR is exploring further partnerships with the PEACE Park, and hopes to offer community composting workshops in the near future.

Questions can be directed to info@rustbeltriders.com.