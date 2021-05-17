Boulevard Neighbors recaps recent projects

Boulevard Neighbors is a growing network of residents who live in the neighborhood near Boulevard Elementary School, bounded by Cumberland, Taylor, Mayfield and Berkeley roads. Among the projects the group has undertaken this spring are:

Identifying a need for more trees in the neighborhood. Members are reaching out to neighbors and collaborating with Heights Tree People to plant trees in front yards, for free. For more information, send an e-mail to heightstreepeople@gmail.com.

Building and installing a Little Free Pantry in front of Beth El – The Heights Synagogue, on Desota Avenue, where neighbors can donate non-perishable food items for use by those in need. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for May 23 at 4 p.m., followed by a walk to Compton Road to discuss the potential Compton Greenway with Cleveland Heights City Planning Director Eric Zamft. For more information and to participate, contact Elaine Price at elaine.price@att.net.

Continuing discussions with the city of Cleveland Heights, begun in 2019, to explore possibilities for traffic-calming design, pocket parks, and safer bicycling paths on Compton Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard. The Compton Greenway Study, viewable online at www.clevelandheights.com/1171/Compton-Road-Greenway-Study, outlines some of these ideas.

In April, 15–20 Boulevard Neighbors members and Beth El - The Heights Synagogue members fanned out along several streets for a neighborhood trash pickup to dispose of trash that had accumulated over the winter.





For the latest news and information, check out the group’s Facebook page at Boulevard Neighbors Cleveland Heights, or e-mail boulevardneighborshts@gmail.com.