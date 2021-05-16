CH-UH school district seeks finance committee members
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School district is accepting applications for its Lay Finance Committee.
Here's the link to the announcement and application: www.chuh.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6YBIUPB&dasi=3Y2I.
The deadline for applying is Friday, May 28. Appicants are to e-mail completed applications to s_gainer@chuh.org.
Garry Kanter
Garry Kanter resides in Cleveland Heights.
Volume 14, Issue 6, Posted 10:31 AM, 05.16.2021