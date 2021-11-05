Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 4-6-2021

APRIL 6, 2021 regular meeting

Recognitions

Public comments

Board approvals

Instruction update

Financial reports

Alternative collective bargaining models

Lay Finance Committee

EdChoice concerns

Present were Board President James Posch; members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright; Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby; and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. and adjourned at 9:45 p.m.

Recognitions

Superintendent Kirby recognized two district employees: Ricky Waters, director of district safety and security, for his service to the community and his receipt of the Maple Heights school district Pathfinder Award; and high school biology teacher Leatrice Clark, who was highlighted in the Fox 8 Salute to Teachers, which recognizes teachers who have been nominated for their contributions to students both in and outside of the classroom.

She also recognized students Abigail Burkle and Zelda Thayer-Hansen, who participated in the Women's History Month Celebration.

Senior student Alexis Dixon presented the Heights High news report.

Public comments

A resident commented about the need for the Lay Finance Committee to be more diverse and representative of the community.

Board approvals

The board approved the collective bargaining agreement with the school monitors bargaining unit as well as Policies 2266 and Policies Group A. Policies Group B was given a first reading.

Instruction update

The superintendent presented an update to the fourth quarter instructional model.

Assistant Superintendent Felicia Gould and other administrative staff reported on the district’s summer academic programs and camps and community partner summer programs.

Financial reports

Mr. Gainer presented the February financial report in a new, more detailed format. Board members reacted positively to the new format, which they approved. The board rescheduled discussion of state auditor performance audits for the April 20 meeting.

Cathan Cavanaugh, supervisor of communications, presented the annual Heights Schools Foundation report. Juliana Johnson Senturia, executive director of the foundation, was available to respond to questions about the foundation's scholarship funding and the Cleveland Foundation's fund management services. The board expressed appreciation for the growth in finances and services of the foundation under Ms. Senturia's leadership.

Alternative collective bargaining models

The board discussed exploring alternative collective bargaining models with the federal mediation board and school district bargaining units in hopes of developing a more collaborative and less adversarial collective bargaining process.

Lay Finance Committee

The board discussed increasing the number of community members on the Lay Finance Committee and agreed to discuss this at the April 12 joint boards meeting.

EdChoice concerns

In discussing the impact of spring testing on EdChoice, Dan Heintz pointed out that 90 percent of EdChoice vouchers are funded by 22 of the more than 600 Ohio school districts. All 22 are high poverty school districts, and 19 are high minority districts, demonstrating that the system is designed not to improve public school performance through competition but rather to transfer money from low-income and minority school districts to private schools.

Superintendent Kirby commented on state testing requirements and concerns with language in SB 89, which specifies that, despite pandemic disruptions, testing from this spring will be used in identifying EdChoice voucher schools. Students opting out of testing would negatively impact districts in regard to EdChoice designation.

Upcoming meetings are a joint meeting on April 12 among representatives of the school district, the cities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and the library board. The next work session is April 20. The joint meeting and work session will be held in person in the high school auditorium. A special virtual meeting will be held on April 15 when Superintendent Kirby will deliver the “State of Our Schools” address. All meetings start at 7 p.m.

LWV Observer: Kathy Petrey.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the left frame menu; on Board Docs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.”

Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.