Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education joint meeting with city councils and library board 4-12-2021

APRIL 12, 2021

University Heights City Council

Cleveland Heights City Council

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library Board

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education

Discussion

From the board of education were President Jim Posch, Dan Heinz, Malia Lewis and Jodi Sourini. Member Beverly Wright was absent. Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer also attended.

From the Cleveland Heights City Council were President Jason Stein, Vice President Kahlil Seren Craig Cobb, Mary Dunbar, Melody Hart, Davida Russell, and Mike Unger. City Manager Suzanna Niermann-O’Neil and Parks and Recreation Director Joe McRae also attended.

From the University Heights City Council were Vice Mayor Michele Weiss, Sandra Berry, Barbara Blankfield, Justin Gould, and John Rach; council members Phil Ertel and Sue Pardee were absent. Mayor Michael Brennan also attended.

From the library board were Library Director Nancy Levin, Board President Dana Fluellen, Patti Carlyle, Gabe Crenshaw, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTigue, and Vikas Turakhia. Fiscal Officer DeborahHerrmann and Deputy Director Kim DeNero-Ackroyd also attended.

Each group reported on the issues they were principally concerned with at this time; discussion followed the presentations.

University Heights City Council

The council discussed economic development, including the South Taylor Place condominiums and University Center, and summer programming and pool opening. They also discussed school funding and HB1 and the school district bus depot.

Cleveland Heights City Council

The council discussed economic development, housing and the number of vacant lots, the tax increment financing agreement for Top of the Hill, and the MetroHealth expansion and its potential positive impact on Severance Center. They also discussed the reopening of Cumberland, Cain Park, youth sports, and camps. Racial justice and policing received many questions and comments. The council is partnering with Cleveland State University on two forums about policing.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library Board

The library board focused on the purchase of Noble Road Presbyterian Church, ideas to improve the space between the library and Noble elementary school, and the board’s desire for the four government groups at this meeting to work collaboratively for the betterment of all.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education

The school board focused on equity issues, summer academic programming, the continuance of testing and its potential impact, and the bus depot.

Discussion

Policing, racial justice, and the Cleveland Heights curfew: Many participants were concerned that the racial justice task force begin their work and explore all aspects of racial justice in the community. Library board members brought up the curfew as a racial justice issue that needs attention. They also raised concerns over the role of police in schools and the size of the Cleveland Heights police force.

Testing and school funding: The impact of the pandemic on this year’s testing and future EdChoice designation is unclear. Superintendent Kirby was concerned that if policy language isn’t corrected concerning EdChoice designation, testing during the pandemic will adversely affect the CH-UH district as well as many other districts. Mayor Brennan is returning to Columbus to advocate for passage of a fair public schools funding bill.

Collaboration: Nancy Levin raised this topic, and all agreed that collaboration is in everyone’s best interest and that they will begin the process.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

The joint board meeting can be viewed online on the school district's YouTube channel.