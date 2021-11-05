Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 4-19-2021

APRIL 19, 2021

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTeague, and Vikas Turakhia.

Finances

Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $21,063,366.46.

Board resolutions

The following items were among those adopted at this meeting:

Recognition of Assistant Finance Manager Amy Gerson’s retirement.

An amendment to Appendix 9 of the service and administrative policy, stating the library’s willingness to modify services or programs to allow full participation of people with disabilities.

Removal of overdue fines on hotspots and videogames; the library is now a fine free library.

Contract with Bostwick Design, in the amount of $49,840, for help with predesign and visioning of Noble Branch Library renovation/addition.

Director’s report

The following items were among those shared:

Heights Library returns to Pre-COVID hours of operation on May 10.

Noble Presbyterian Church sale closes on April 30.

Two public Zoom meetings were held to introduce the community to the noble branch expansion.

Staff from Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio (MAHO) are conducting accessibility assessments of each of the Heights Libraries buildings, beginning with the Lee Road branch.

The Small Business Development Center has been up and running during the pandemic; classes and workshops can be found at www.csusbdc.com.

Public service report

The following items were among those shared:

Deputy Director Kim DeNero-Akroyd presented the 2020 strategic plan annual report.

The library now has a tablet lending program.

As a supplement to the ongoing 1619 Project discussion series, Librarian John Piche has been interviewing authors and academics on the topic of race in America. Links to the interviews can be found online here.



Technology Trainers Ann MacNamara and Jackie Mayse conducted Facebook Live Events in March on how to use Zoom and language learning. Sessions were recorded and available on the Library’s YouTube channel.

Students at Noble and Roxboro elementary schools logged in to connect with library staff during one of three 30-minute sessions designed for K-1, Gr. 2-3, and Gr. 4-5. Staff shared new books, read aloud, and talked about what to expect at the library.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 17, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Road Branch.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Library board meetings are livestreamed, recorded, and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Channel.



Information about the board and board meeting minutes can be found online here.