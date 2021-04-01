University Heights stands against COVID-19

A University Heights group is standing together in an effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all. Their message? “Get vaccinated. Your arm has the power to lift us all up.”

A new public service announcement from University Heights City Hall begins with local nurse and University Heights resident Kat Sigel showing off her post-shot bandage. Also appearing in the PSA are University Heights Symphonic Band conductor Matthew Salvaggio; resident Joanna Homann; M-E Fenn of Odd Dog Coffee; resident Ketti Finneran; school board member Jodi Sourini; Fire Chief Robert Perko and members of the fire department; resident Ron Collier; resident Giovanna Ventre; Libby Stineman from Milk & Cookies; Clerk of Council Kelly Thomas; and resident Gina Ventre.

Alternate cuts of this PSA will be released in the future. The video is modeled after a similar video from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To view the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_NrEqSTIgk.