UH Symphonic Band resumes practices and performances

Last year, the University Heights Symphonic Band adapted to an unprecedented summer to share its love of music with the community. Outdoor rehearsals, social distancing, and all the other precautions put in place due to the pandemic proved well worth it, as the band capped the summer with several recording sessions at Walter Stinson Park.

Now, with declining COVID cases, a vaccine rollout, and summer again in our sights, the full band will be back together for the first time since March 8, 2020.

Starting May 6, band members will rehearse at John Carroll University every Thursday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Following CDC guidelines, the band will rehearse outside, be socially distanced, and musicians will play wearing special masks that minimize aerosol spread.

Though the band performs year-round, summer is typically its busiest time of year. Band members spend every Thursday evening in June and July performing at various venues throughout Greater Cleveland. Currently, the band has four performances on the books for this summer, with several others in the works. This year's summer season will kick off with a patriotic concert for the city of University Heights at John Carroll University on Thursday, July 1.

Not being able to make music has been difficult for many throughout the pandemic, and the band has actually seen an increase in applications. For a complete list of performances, or for information about joining the band, visit www.universityheightsband.org.