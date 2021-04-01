Student interns curate 'Innate Environments'

Heights Arts is known for celebrating art in many forms at its longstanding Cleveland Heights gallery. That especially includes up-and-coming artists. This spring, Heights Arts presents Innate Environments, and a Spotlight showcase, both celebrating new talent. The concurrent exhibitions run Friday, May 21, through Sunday, June 13, at Heights Arts gallery, 2175 Lee Road.

Heights Arts interns Zelda Thayer-Hansen and Eryn Lawsonn curated Innate Environments. They created a show that acknowledges nature in its unsightly truths and inherent beauty, all while evaluating humanity’s existence within the natural world, through photography, graphic design, and mixed media. The two interns share the Spotlight showcase adjacent to the exhibition.

“This internship at Heights Arts has opened my eyes to the hidden world of gallery curation," said Thayer-Hansen. "I’ve gotten to meet such amazing local artists and creatives through this opportunity. And, most of all, getting the opportunity to show the work of my peers shows how lucky we are to have such an amazing community and such devoted art teachers supporting us."

The internship program at Heights Arts looks to connect the seasoned, knowledgeable artists who have long been part of other Heights Arts programs—including exhibitions, musical events, and the Heights Arts store—with new, young artists from Cleveland Heights High School.

Innate Environments opens following the close of the 2021 Group Show, on Sunday, May 16. The public is encouraged to visit in person for safe, socially distanced viewing.

Visit www.heightsarts.org/events for information on Innate Environments' opening night.