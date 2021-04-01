P.E.A.C.E. Park is ideal location for dog park

[There is] a landslide of support to have a dog park in Cleveland Heights.

I have been in contact with the director of Heights Libraries, which oversees Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park. I have laid out to her reasons why Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park is where I believe the dog park should be, but she has turned me down flatly, saying that this area is used for picnics, sledding, and other activities.

I would like to tell you why I think she has made a mistake, and why I have not given up and am appealing to Cleveland Heights residents and the powers-that-be to support a dog park at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park.

Over the March 20 weekend, I posted on Nextdoor.com to see if there was support for a dog park. In just a few days, there were more than 100 posts of support. From what I have heard, residents of Cleveland Heights have wanted this for a very long time but are shut down when they ask, expected to just give up and walk away; no one has listened. So, I am [outlining the] reasons why this is important to our community.



Why Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park? It's centrally located to all. We are a community of dog lovers! Having a dog park [there] offers much more use to the community than any few people throwing a football. People will mingle there much more often and get to know one another. This has happened in Beachwood with [its] dog park.

The area is already mowed and partially fenced. A dog park requires NO MANNING and so the expense would be minimal. People already take care of their pets’ waste when they walk their dogs, and expectations would be the same at a dog park.

What about all the vacant businesses on Coventry? With people hanging out right there on Coventry, more businesses would flourish. Maybe even a pet store or veterinarian would open up [there] to support this dog park.

Cleveland Heights will be getting a great deal of money from the stimulus to help out financially, but even if it takes a GoFundMe page, I believe people would absolutely reach into their pockets!



We pay the highest of property taxes in Cleveland Heights. Why shouldn't we be heard?



We have to hope that the Heights library board will get "on board" and help bring this dog park to fruition.