Heights Music Hop will return in 2021, issues call for musicians

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the eighth annual Heights Music Hop festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Cedar Lee Business District.

Heights Music Hop showcases local, live musical talent to promote the Heights as home to the arts, while also helping to support the local economy and celebrate the community’s diversity, walkability and great quality of life.

In the past, performances have occurred within local businesses; this year, FutureHeights will present the event on outdoor stages throughout the district, to ensure the safety of participants.

The 2021 festival will showcase new musical talent from a variety of genres, including jazz, rock, R&B, classical, rap, indie, Americana and folk.

On May 15, FutureHeights will issue a "call for musicians" via the Heights Music Hop website, www.heightsmusichop.com. Interested musicians can download an application to return prior to the July 1 deadline.

FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation, presents the event to inspire community collaboration and promote a vibrant and sustainable future for the Heights.

Heights Music Hop 2021 sponsors and partners include Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, Ohio Arts Council, Cedar Lee Special Improvement District, the city of Cleveland Heights, Heights Observer, Keller National, and Small Organizational Solutions.