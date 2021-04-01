FutureHeights awards mini-grants to 10 projects

FutureHeights awarded $6,452 in grants to support 10 projects in Cleveland Heights and University Heights in the spring round of its 2021 Neighborhood Mini-Grants Program.

University Heights Symphonic Band received $1,000 for its 50th Anniversary Celebration. The band plans to use grant funds to purchase new music arrangements that highlight various social issues and works by BIPOC and LGBTQ composers. For more information visit www.universityheightsband.org.

Cedar Fairmount Arts received $1,000 to transform two vacant lots on Cedar Road, at South Overlook Road and Delaware Drive, into a park for community use, adding much-needed greenspace to the district.

Building Heights was awarded $1,000 for Heights Middle School Shorts, a three-week, mixed-media film arts camp for Cleveland Heights-University Heights middle school students. This funding will help to keep the camp free for participants. Learn more at www.heightsmiddleschoolshorts.org.

Friends of the Walt received $750 for the Walter Stinson Park restoration project. Learn more at www.ecologicalheights.com/friends-of-the-waltalt.

The Noble Cigar Box Guitars project received $500. This intergenerational project will create a workshop for middle schoolers to build and learn to play their own cigar box guitars.

Cedarbrook Society was awarded $500 to host an informational/clean-up event at the Cedar Lee Mini-Park. Learn more at www.clearexperiences.com.

Lower Edgehill Neighbors was awarded $500 for the creation of Sunset Park, a mini-park overlooking Little Italy.

Wizbang Theatre and Circus School was awarded $500 to fund a free two-day camp for children and teens to learn a variety of circus arts. Learn more at www.wizbangtheater.com.

The Millikin Neighborhood Group received $500 to improve a community greenspace next to the former Millikin school and build additional playground equipment.

Friends of Art in the Park received $201.99 for the Rocks of Kindness event at Walter Stinson Park. This event will bring teens together to decorate rocks with uplifting messages, to be placed in the park for the community to see.

"FutureHeights is grateful to our members, the Cedars Legacy Fund and the McGinty Family Foundation 1989 for their support of this imporant program," said Deanna Bremer Fisher, FutureHeights executive director.

The next application deadline is Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs, e-mail sbasu@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423.