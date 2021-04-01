FutureHeights' 2021 annual meeting is June 9

On June 9, FutureHeights will present its 2021 annual meeting on the outdoor patio of Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Road. The program will also be livestreamed for remote viewing.

FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation, strives to engage Heights residents to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

This year’s meeting will focus on the unique neighborhoods in the Heights, and Cleveland Heights' 100-year history. FutureHeights will also report on its activities and accomplishments, as well as its vision for the future.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.futureheights.org/2021annualmeeting, or call 216-320-1423.