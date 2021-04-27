FutureHeights announces Best of the Heights raffle winners
To thank voters in the 2021 FutureHeights Best of the Heights Awards, and to support Heights local businesses, FutureHeights purchased $1,000 in gift certificates from a variety of local businesses and raffled them off. Each Best of the Heights voter received a chance to win one of four gift certificate packages worth $250. Additional chances to win were available for a $10 or $25 donation to FutureHeights. The four winners were: Destiny Burns, Sara Forsythe, Grace Harper and Lauren Marshall.
Deanna Bremer Fisher
Deanna Bremer Fisher is executive director of FutureHeights and publisher of the Heights Observer.
Volume 14, Issue 4, Posted 6:31 AM, 04.27.2021