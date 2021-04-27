FutureHeights announces Best of the Heights raffle winners

To thank voters in the 2021 FutureHeights Best of the Heights Awards, and to support Heights local businesses, FutureHeights purchased $1,000 in gift certificates from a variety of local businesses and raffled them off. Each Best of the Heights voter received a chance to win one of four gift certificate packages worth $250. Additional chances to win were available for a $10 or $25 donation to FutureHeights. The four winners were: Destiny Burns, Sara Forsythe, Grace Harper and Lauren Marshall.