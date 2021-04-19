Snodgrass announces CH council candidacy

I am excited to share with you that I am running for Cleveland Heights City Council. I hope to earn your vote this November.

I am honored to have earned the early support of Ohio State Sen. Sandra Williams; Ohio Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio; Ohio State Rep. Janine Boyd; Ohio State Rep. Terrence Upchurch; Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stephens; business owners Quintin Jones (Rudy’s Pub) and Tommy Fello (Tommy’s); community leaders Earl Pike, Sue Dean, Marquez Brown, Rhonda Davis Lovejoy, Jennifer Holland, and George Sample. I am also honored to receive the endorsement of surrounding local elected officials, including Mayor Annette Blackwell (Maple Heights), Mayor Georgine Welo (South Euclid), Shaker Heights Council Member Carmella Williams, and Brahtenahl Council President Pro Tem Keith Benjamin.

I am running to serve you on city council and be a voice for progress that we can see. We have some of the best people to call neighbors, some of the best places to grab a really good drink and dinner, and some of the most beautiful houses and buildings in the region. I want to ensure we retain the Cleveland Heights welcoming feel, while growing and maintaining our resident and business base.

There is a lot at stake this November. We will elect our first [elected] mayor, and four of the seven city council seats are up for election. We have an opportunity to elect progressive, energetic, and passionate city council members who will move Cleveland Heights forward. That's why I am running! I realized we can't wait another four years to see more progress in our community. The future of Cleveland Heights is on the line this November.

To discuss issues important to you that you want tackled by your city council, to learn more about me, or to join my campaign, please contact my campaign by phone (216-346-1558) or by e-mail (al@alsnodgrass.com), or visit www.alsnodgrass.com.