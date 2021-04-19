HRRC's May programs include tree giveaway

Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) is teaming with up Holden Arboretum for two early May events.

“Ask the Arborist, a free tree-care class, will take place on Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Participants will have the opportunity to get answers about all that goes into choosing and caring for trees.

The first 65 registrants for the class will have an opportunity to choose a free tree on Saturday, May 8. Five varieties of trees will be available, and information about them can be found at www.hrrc-ch.org.

On Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., HRRC will hold an online workshop, “Patio Pavers.” The program will cover the principles of creating a paver patio or walkway out of concrete or brick blocks.

To sign up for either class, and to view a full listing of all the workshops HRRC offers, visit www.hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 22.