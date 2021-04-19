Heights Libraries offers free take-home COVID tests

Heights Libraries is providing free, at-home, COVID-19 rapid testing kits to any adult in the community who needs one.

The kits, the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test Kit, were provided by the Ohio Department of Health. Gov. Mike DeWine’s goal is to make these rapid-testing kits available and accessible in every Ohio county, and Ohio’s public libraries, including Heights Libraries, will play a critical role.

According to the Ohio Library Council, “Testing alone is not going to end the pandemic, but public libraries can help make the kits easily accessible to their communities, and fight COVID-19.”

To use the kit, a library customer must have access to the following:

• A Windows or Mac/Apple laptop with a webcam, or a desktop computer with an adjustable/moveable webcam, a microphone, and a speaker.

• An Apple phone/tablet, or an Android phone/tablet.

• An e-mail address.

• An Internet connection.





During library business hours, customers may request a test at a designated desk inside a library building (this will vary by branch), or over the phone for curbside pickup. For more information, and to request a test, contact Heights Libraries branches at:

Coventry Branch: 216-321-3400

Lee Road Branch: 216-932-3600

Noble Branch: 216-291-5665

University Heights Branch: 216-321-4700





Customers can request more than one test, and return for additional tests. They do not need to prove they need the tests.

Library staff cannot offer guidance or assistance with test taking, and customers may not take the test in library buildings; they must do so off-site.