Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education 3-16-2021

MARCH 16, 2021 Work Session

Full five-day reopening

Update: board strategic planning

Present were Board President James Posch, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, Beverly Wright, Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby, and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. and adjourned at 9:38 p.m.

The board unanimously approved a full five-day-a-week reopening plan to begin April 12, 2021. All students in all grades can opt for a full-time return to school or continue with one of the fully remote options. Middle and high school students and their families can also choose to remain in hybrid mode, which is being offered for those grades because family surveys indicated a continued desire for that option.

The reasons cited for a return to the full-time schedule were 1) the county board of health’s recommendation that students be six feet apart if possible but allowing that three feet is acceptable, and 2) the number of students at all levels receiving Ds or Fs on their report cards.

Staff members updated the board on the district’s master strategic plan and the goals associated with it. Development of the plan started in 2020. Superintendent Kirby anticipates community feedback on the plan before it is finalized. Three themes emerged: 1) measures that matter – critical thinking, adult life skills, civics knowledge, good work ethic, ability to be a part of a community, acceptance, love of learning, and others; 2) equity—the district is committed to equity as a core value, and 3) telling our own story—the need to improve and help the community understand and support the school system. Plan details can be found on BoardDocs.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

