Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 3-15-2021

MARCH 15, 2021

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Max Gerboc, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTeague, and Vikas Turakhia.

Financial and investment report

The board reviewed and accepted the February 2021 financial statement. Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $20,893,137.16.

Contract amendments

The board amended the contract with JMC Consulting for the HVAC project at the Coventry library and assistance with community engagement for the PEACE Park playground changes, increasing the amount to a total of $36,000 for the period of January 2021 to December 2021.

The board amended the contract with MacMillan & Company, increasing the contract amount by $18,750 to include program, design, and participation in the request for proposal for the renovation of the Coventry branch basement, as well as criteria engineering and design of the HVAC system.

Technology expenditure

The board approved computer purchases for the public and for staff not to exceed $58,737.

Service updates

The library has gradually reopened with limited services to the public and is currently preparing for the restoration of regular service hours and expanded services by backfilling jobs that were frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirteen vacancies are currently being filled to meet expanded hours. Computer times have been expanded to one hour. Curbside delivery will be available until 7 p.m. now that Daylight Savings time is in effect.

COVID test kits

The library has received a large shipment of COVID test kits from the State of Ohio and will be distributing them to the public. Distribution is currently limited to two per person. The test kits will be available at curbside delivery.

Public service report

Local History Librarian Jessica Robinson hosted the local author Zoom event, Resisting Segregation: Cleveland Heights Residents Shape Their Community 1964-1976, with author Susan Kaeser. From the program description: “Inspired by the civil rights movement, residents of one of Cleveland’s first suburbs fought for racial justice where they had the greatest chance to make a difference, their community.”

A three-session, virtual diversity through the arts program was held in partnership with the Diversity Center of Cleveland.

Youth Services Associate Catherine Bransky hosted a pop-up program on snow painting at the Walter Stinson Community Park. 15 people attended and made beautiful artwork in the snow using colored water and squirt bottles.

Purchase approval

The board approved the purchase of the Noble Presbyterian Church at 2780 Kirkwood Road for the price of $315,000. The property is contiguous to the Noble Branch on Noble Road, which the library is looking to expand.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Library board meetings are recorded and available on YouTube on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Channel.