Kirby to deliver State of our Schools Address April 15

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby will deliver the virtual 2021 State of our Schools Address on April 15.

Kirby will discuss strategic-planning updates, achievements and notable events from the past year, and the major new initiatives taking shape. The event will also feature musical performances and remarks from students.



"I'm looking forward to sharing the district's accomplishments over the past year, as well as how Tiger Nation came together to overcome the monumental challenges we faced with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kirby. "It will also be a great chance for our community to hear the personal reflections and incredible talents of our students."



Kirby's speech will be broadcast live, at 7 p.m., via the district's YouTube channel.