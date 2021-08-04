CWRU offers vaccine clinics to Ohio residents April 9 and 10

Case Western Reserve University will be offering first doses of two of the approved COVID-19 vaccines to any Ohio resident over the age of 16 or 18 (depending on the vaccine) on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10.

Moderna doses are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9. Recipients must be at least 18 years of age.

Pfizer doses are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 10. Recipients must be at least 16 years of age.

Interested persons can schedule appointments through this online form.

The vaccines are administered in the track area of the Veale Convocation, Recreation and Athletic Center at 2138 Adelbert Road. Parking in the adjacent garage (Lot 53) is free for people receiving vaccines.

For additional information, visit the university's vaccine website: case.edu/vaccine.