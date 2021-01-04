Two pools are better than one

We share so much—schools, libraries, friends, and more. Why can’t we also share our pools? Wouldn’t it be nice to double our communities’ swimming pools without the effort and expense of building?

Wouldn’t it be nice for your kids to go to the pool with their school friends? Wouldn’t it be nice to have more single-sex swimming nights, and also to have another pool to use as a family on the nights designated for single-sex use? All this, and more, is possible.

Both the Cumberland and Purvis pools have amenities that benefit all residents. For example, Cumberland offers an established summer synchronized swimming team that might appeal to many UH residents. Purvis has 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards, which might attract a diving team.

For lap swimmers, Cumberland offers several lanes throughout the day, while Purvis offers earlier lap swim hours. Talented swimmers can benefit from a combined swim team, raising the level of competition within the team.

There are economic benefits, as well. More people may purchase passes, and the community as a whole will look more attractive to prospective home buyers looking to move here. The cities will be better able to compete with other communities that have pools and fitness centers.

Because of COVID, this may be an opportune time to consider a collaboration that we believe benefits all. As pools are looking to open this summer, there’s a realization that the hours may be limited. Perhaps Cumberland and Purvis can provide staggered times between the two pools so there’s consistent access for everyone.

The new indoor pool at the high school can be utilized by all members in the district. It may be time for residents to have access to all the pools in the district.

Please add your name to the more than 200 members of the CH-UH community who have signed this petition to combine our two pools: www.change.org/search?q=uh%20ch%20pools.



The real question here is: Why not?