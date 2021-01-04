Join Monticello Middle School in honoring community members

To the Editor:

Monticello Middle School has been selected to participate in the National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) with Johns Hopkins University.

As part of this partnership program, Monticello is kicking off its "It Takes a Village" initiative, honoring the school’s families, children, local businesses and the entire community—from churches to nonprofit organizations, and more.



As we continue to rise above recent challenges, what better way to honor and celebrate one another than through recognition.



Help us spread the word, and participate today—it’s as easy as sending a text or e-mail! #spreadloveandpositivity.