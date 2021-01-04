GardenWalk CH returns in July

The third annual GardenWalk Cleveland Heights garden tour will be held Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18. The free, self-directed tour will feature private yards, community gardens and public spaces, with more than 20 spots expected to be included in the event.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 GardenWalk was held as a virtual tour of more than a dozen local gardens. This year’s GardenWalk returns to its in-person “roots” (pun joyfully intended), with leisurely outdoor browsing and visiting.

Each year GardenWalk spotlights the creativity Heights residents infuse into their outdoor spaces. A new structure that is sure to be a crowd pleaser was built by Janet Kious and her family. Kious, the founder of GardenWalk Cleveland Heights, spent the early days of the 2020 quarantine building a "Corona Cottage" in her yard. At once lovely and functional, its design elements complement her home’s architecture, and enhance her family’s ability to enjoy the all-too-precious summer months of Northeast Ohio.

For more information, visit Cleveland Heights GardenWalk's Facebook page. To register your own garden as one to be included on the tour, contact Jan Kious at 216-534-6172, or janetkious@sbcglobal.net.

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights will observe the public health recommendations with regard to the pandemic.