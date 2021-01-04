Court dismisses civil complaint against CH City Council

To the Editor:

The complaint I filed in January with the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas has been dismissed.

The city had filed a motion to dismiss my writ of mandamus, which asked the court to compel city council to fill the council vacancy that had existed since March 2, 2020.

The court agreed with city council that, absent a deadline, council had no obligation to perform an act the CH Charter specifically says they "shall" do.

They "win." We The People lose.

I hope everyone remembers this when as many as five of the six current city council members may be on the ballot for mayor or council this November.