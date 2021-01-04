CH celebrates Arbor Day with plantings and cleanup

On April 30 at 10 a.m., Cleveland Heights’ forestry crew will lead an Arbor Day celebration at the city’s new park, at Noble and Roanoke roads. The celebration will mark Cleveland Heights’ 43 years as a Tree City USA.

City foresters will plant two trees on the tree lawn, and Heights Tree People will plant three trees inside the park. Noble Neighbors’ garden patrol will lead spring cleanup work, including weeding, mulching, and planting new native pollinator plants.

Heights community members are welcome to attend and participate, and are asked to wear a mask and observe 6 feet of social distancing. Those who don’t want to volunteer in the work are invited to be part of the beehive of activity.