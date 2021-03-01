Preservation Month starts early with Heights history programs

In the lead up to National Preservation Month, in May, several Heights institutions are joining together to sponsor a series of local history programs that kick off on April 12, and wrap up on May 26.

The Cleveland Heights Historical Society, Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission, Cleveland Restoration Society, and Heights Libraries are the series’ sponsors.

All programs are free and will be presented remotely, through Heights Libraries, via Zoom. To register for any or all of the programs, sign up on the Heights Library’s events page, at https://heightslibrary.org/events/event-calendar.

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m.: History of the Cinder Path

A paved pedestrian path extends along Bradford Road between South Taylor and Canterbury roads. Why is it there? Find out the unique history of this path, and what neighbors currently are doing to improve its green space. Presented by Friends of the Bradford Cinder Path.

Wednesday, April 21, 7 p.m.: Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation

This presentation will share highlights from Cleveland-area historic preservation projects that help stabilize neighborhoods, increase property value, influence community revitalization, and generate a stronger tax base for cities. Panelists Diana Wellman, a preservation consultant with Naylor Wellman, and Brian Mikelbank and Stephanie Ryberg-Webster, both with Cleveland State University, will share project examples and data to demonstrate how historic buildings and older housing stock contribute to the economy.

Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m.: History of Stadium Square

Nearly one year ago, Stadium Square was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Also known as the Monroe Subdivision, the area encompasses 6.92 acres on South Taylor Road and Superior Park Drive. This program will explore Stadium Square’s history, preservation and economic development opportunities. Construction began in 1926, and Stadium Square soon became known for its Tudor Revival-style buildings, including the Taylor-Superior Building (1912-1926 South Taylor Road) and Barclay Courts Apartments (3436-3640 Superior Park Drive). This program’s presenters are BreAnna Kirk, planning technician with the Cleveland Heights Planning Department, and Heather Rudge from Historic Preservation Group.

Wednesday, May 5, 7 p.m.: Researching Your House’s History

Are you interested in learning how to research the history of your home and neighborhood? Jamie Miles, of the Cleveland Restoration society, will explain the variety of resources available to homeowners, to help them trace a property’s chain of ownership, learn about its builder or architect, find out how their neighborhood developed over time, or learn about their home’s historic style and architecture. Tune in to this presentation to get started on your research journey.

Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m.: History of Cleveland Heights

As Cleveland Heights marks its 100th birthday, this program will look back on the city’s path from rural farmlands, to streetcar suburb, to inner-ring city. Cleveland Heights has developed into a community that celebrates its diversity, cherishes its architecture and art, and looks forward to another 100 years as vibrant home to its residents. Presented by the Cleveland Heights Landmark Commission.