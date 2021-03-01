Online neighborhood discussion planned for April 29

FutureHeights, the community’s nonprofit community development corporation, would like to hear from you about how you view your neighborhood. On April 29, at 7 p.m., FutureHeights will host “Shared Space: What Makes a Neighborhood?” via Zoom.

The forum will explore the various neighborhoods in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, what makes them unique, and how residents and neighbors can best help them thrive.

Elizabeth Kirby, superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, will provide opening remarks. Then, participants will split into small breakout groups to discuss a series of questions about their neighborhoods: How do you define your neighborhood? What unique assets does it have? What do you want the broader community to know about your neighborhood? Participants will then come back together to share information with the entire group.

“It’s important for community members to discuss issues at a neighborhood level,” said Deanna Bremer Fisher, executive director of FutureHeights, “especially as the city of Cleveland Heights will directly elect a mayor for the first time this fall, and we will all be voting in new city council and school board members.”

For more information and to register in advance, visit www.futureheights.org/sharedspace, or contact FutureHeights at 216-320-1423, or info@futureheights.org.