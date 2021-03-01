CAEP offers guide to nearby arts programs

Those seeking art experiences nearby need look no further than Cleveland Arts Education Consortium’s (CAEC) Ready To Go Arts Programs booklets. Two distinct volumes are regularly reviewed and updated twice a year. January 2021 editions—one for online programs, the other in-person—are available to download from CAEC at https://class.csuohio.edu/caec/caec.

All kinds of activities and resources, for all ages, are offered by Heights-based consortium members, which include Ensemble Theatre, Heights Arts, Reaching Heights, and Sing and Swing Cleveland.

Those curious about music can look for Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra’s Virtual Music School; City Music Cleveland Chamber Orchestra’s puppetry and live music in Daniel and the Snakeman; or Roots of American Music’s People on the Move program, which reflects on the ways that people of different races, backgrounds and cultures came to the United States and settled throughout the country.

Creative writers can turn to Cleveland Heights’ Lake Erie Ink and its comic writing and journaling programs, or Inside Out: a Writing Workshop for LGBTQ+ teens, or Inkwell: Creative expression exploring identity and community.

For drama, there’s Dobama’s annual Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival, open to any Northeast Ohio student in grades 1–12.

If you’re looking for something you don’t find in Ready To Go Arts Programs guides, check out CAEC’s online member roster, a complete list of member organizations in the Heights and Northeast Ohio. Click any organization for contact and programing information.