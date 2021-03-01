First Baptist Church hosts free online Easter egg hunt

First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland will hold a free online Easter egg hunt for young children at approximately 11 a.m., immediately following the scheduled Easter Sunday worship service, on April 4.

Modeled after "Blues Clues," the hunt is designed to be interactive and includes a visit from the Easter Bunny. With each clue, a First Baptist Church member will lead participants to a different part of the First Baptist Church facility and provide a fun fact about Easter. Topics to be addressed include why we have an Easter Bunny rather than an Easter Chicken, why we hunt for eggs, and why so many people are obsessed with marshmallow Peeps.

The activity will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. If you can't make it, a replay will be available on YouTube, as well as on the church's Facebook page. For links to this and other Easter events from First Baptist Church, visit www.firstbaptistcleveland.org/lent.